Proof Liverpool have turned Anfield into a fortress under Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool were on the ropes late on last night before Roberto Firmino’s stunning stoppage time winner against Paris Saint-Germain lifted the roof off at Anfield.

This gave the Reds an important 3-2 win over their big-name opponents, and it maintained an incredible recent run at home in European competition.

While some scoff at the cliche of famous European nights at Anfield, you can’t deny there’s something special about the atmosphere when this club plays in this competition.

No English side has won the Champions League more than five-time winners Liverpool, who were also surprise finalists last year and in truth pretty unlucky to lose 3-1 to Real Madrid.

They’ve started brilliantly again this season with a thrilling win against Neymar and Kylian Mbappe and co., and extends their unbeaten run at home in Europe to 17 matches.

LFC have won 12 of those, and that’s despite taking on big names like Manchester City and Roma in Europe last season on their way to the final.

The home crowd really get behind their team on Merseyside, and it seems Liverpool are really reaping the benefits as Jurgen Klopp puts together an entertaining side that looks more capable of winning the biggest honours than many the Anfield support has seen for some time.