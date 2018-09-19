Liverpool star Sadio Mane deserves some credit for urging Roberto Firmino back into action for last night’s 3-2 win over Paris Saint-Germain.

The Reds secured a thrilling Champions League victory against the Ligue 1 giants last night, with Firmino somehow shrugging off a nasty eye injury to come on off the bench and score a sublime winning goal in stoppage time.

LFC fans will have been delighted to see Firmino back after his huge contribution to this club in recent times, and it seems Mane was as eager as anyone for the 26-year-old to get on the pitch yesterday evening.

The Senegal international has revealed that he messaged Firmino beforehand telling him he didn’t need his eye to play, given the Brazilian being famed for his ‘no-look’ finishes.

“I think Bobby doesn’t need his eye to play so I told him,” Mane is quoted in the Evening Standard.

“I sent him a message on Monday saying, ‘Hey Bobby, come on, we need you.’ You’ve all seen the ‘no-look’ goals, so I think he doesn’t need his eye to play.

“I texted him saying, ‘You don’t need your eye!’.”

This is a truly lovely exchange between team-mates that shows just how good the team spirit is at Anfield right now as Liverpool make a great start to the season in the Premier League and in Europe.