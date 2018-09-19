Barcelona are reportedly interested in sealing the transfer of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, who is said to be ‘desperate’ to leave Anfield, according to Don Balon.

This comes as something of a surprise considering the Egypt international’s superb start to life at Liverpool, with the Reds generally looking on the up as they emerge as serious Premier League and Champions League contenders this season.

Still, another Don Balon report states Salah is disappointed he wasn’t granted a transfer this summer, which is behind him being too distracted to hit top form so far this season.

While the 26-year-old was on fire last season, netting 44 times in all competitions to win the Golden Boot and PFA Player of the Year, he has not looked quite that strong so far this term.

Don Balon claim Barcelona would be ready to sell Ousmane Dembele to make way for Salah, and the Frenchman shouldn’t be short of suitors either as they claim he has offers from the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

This all sounds very worrying for Liverpool as they could end up losing one of their best players and perhaps even strengthening one of their rivals as a result.

However, it’s also worth noting that LFC coped very well with Philippe Coutinho’s departure to Barcelona last January and are now sufficiently packed with quality all over the pitch that this exit probably wouldn’t hurt them as much as the likes of Luis Suarez and Raheem Sterling leaving in the past has.