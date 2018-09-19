Barcelona consider transfer swoop for Liverpool star following heroics vs PSG

Barcelona are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino in transfer gossip coming out of Spain today.

The Brazil international was in superb form last night as he came off the bench to net a stunning winner in his club’s thrilling 3-2 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

And now, Don Balon are linking Firmino as a top target for Barcelona to eventually replace the ageing Luis Suarez up front.

It’s easy to see how the 26-year-old could be a fine fit up top for the Catalan giants with his skill, intelligence and work-rate, though he’s never quite been as much of a goal-scorer as someone like Suarez.

Still, his ability to bring the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane into play at Liverpool might set him up perfectly to provide a similar foil for Lionel Messi and others at the Nou Camp.

Firmino’s unselfish play wouldn’t threaten the likes of Messi and Ousmane Dembele from providing the spark and the goals in attack, and if he were to move he could also link up with old team-mate and fellow Brazilian Philippe Coutinho.

Liverpool, however, will surely hope to do all they can to keep Firmino after he showed his importance last night, with the Reds no longer needing to worry too much about losing their stars to bigger clubs as they establish themselves as major players in both the Premier League and Champions League.