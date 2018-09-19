Video: Rio Ferdinand sends brilliant motivational message to Manchester United ahead of Young Boys clash

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand is seriously pumped for the club getting back in action in the Champions League tonight.

Ferdinand’s old club have what looks an easy game on paper against Young Boys, and admits he can’t see United getting beaten this evening.

Speaking in a motivational video message tweeted from his official account, Ferdinand has urged United on to victory and highlighted Marcus Rashford, Romelu Lukaku and David de Gea as three key players in terms of getting a result.

Here’s the video in full – which we imagine United fans will absolutely love from one of their best ever players-turned biggest ever fan…

“Tonight, the big teams come out to play,” Ferdinand said.

“Manchester United vs Young Boys. I don’t see us getting beat.

“I see Marcus Rashford coming back into the team, Rashford please put them away, Bang! Roy of the Rovers stuff.

“Lukaku, do your stuff, please! David de Gea be the man, be superman as usual. Come on!”