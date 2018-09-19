Manchester United cleared to sign £135million superstar after SHOCK development

Manchester United and other clubs have been told they can seal the Ousmane Dembele transfer Barcelona if they cough up a fee similar to the £135million they paid Borussia Dortmund for him last summer.

In a stunning claim from Don Balon, Barcelona are ready to cash in on the France international despite his fine start to this season, in which he’s looked much improved after a difficult first year of settling in at the Nou Camp.

Dembele would be an immense signing for United to improve their attack, and has been linked with the Red Devils in the past, having impressed them at Dortmund before moving to Barca, and then again this summer after his struggles in La Liga.

Don Balon also mention Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain as suitors, but United have the superior financial firepower over their two Premier League rivals to get the deal done.

For the moment, they also have the bonus of Champions League football over both Arsenal and Chelsea if they can get this deal through in January.

The 21-year-old also might struggle to play at PSG due to the French giants having Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Edinson Cavani up front as it is.

A move to Old Trafford seems logical for those reasons, with Dembele surely an upgrade on the misfiring Alexis Sanchez and on unsettled duo Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.