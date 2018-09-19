Menu

‘About time’ – These Manchester United fans are thrilled with two Jose Mourinho selection choices tonight

Manchester United FC
Posted by

A number of Manchester United fans are happy to see exciting youngster Diogo Dalot handed his debut in the Champions League tonight.

Judging by the response on Twitter, an equal number are also very happy to see the off-form Alexis Sanchez dropped to the bench.

The Chile international does not look worthy of a place in Jose Mourinho’s first XI at the moment, having made a really slow start since joining United from rivals Arsenal back in January.

MORE: Video: Rio Ferdinand sends brilliant motivational message to Manchester United ahead of Young Boys clash

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have both been given chances from the start, and the youthful duo may be more worthwhile developing at this moment in time as Sanchez possibly looks past his peak at this level.

Dalot, meanwhile, joined from Porto in the summer but injury has delayed his debut, though the Portuguese teenager looks an exciting talent and this is an ideal game to give him the chance to impress in.

More Stories Alexis Sanchez Diogo Dalot