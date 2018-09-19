A number of Manchester United fans are happy to see exciting youngster Diogo Dalot handed his debut in the Champions League tonight.

Judging by the response on Twitter, an equal number are also very happy to see the off-form Alexis Sanchez dropped to the bench.

The Chile international does not look worthy of a place in Jose Mourinho’s first XI at the moment, having made a really slow start since joining United from rivals Arsenal back in January.

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have both been given chances from the start, and the youthful duo may be more worthwhile developing at this moment in time as Sanchez possibly looks past his peak at this level.

Dalot, meanwhile, joined from Porto in the summer but injury has delayed his debut, though the Portuguese teenager looks an exciting talent and this is an ideal game to give him the chance to impress in.

Sanchez on the bench I’m glad about. He’s been shit since he joined. Give someone else a go #mufc — Hugo (@hughdinho) September 19, 2018

Finally Sanchez has been dropped ? — Jordan Morris (@jordan94morris) September 19, 2018

It’s about time for dalot smh https://t.co/pttShQr5QL — miabel (@MichaeHunter) September 19, 2018

Dalot finally starts!! Martial, Rashford and Lukaku up top, about time they actually started delivering together, been given enough chances. Should be winning comfortably tonight https://t.co/uZ3VwE7RGZ — Anton Santos (@AntonSantos92) September 19, 2018

Shaw-dalot partnership for the first time, could this be the beginning of a new fullback partnership and finally the end of young and Valencia as fullbacks https://t.co/wgIXiiIvLq — I AM UNITED (@Man_utd_20) September 19, 2018

Finally drops Sanchez for that front 3?? — Liam Matthews (@Liamgkmatthews) September 19, 2018

Sanchez on the bench?….sounds like Jose finally lost patience with his sub-par form since joining. — stefan atter (@redarmyof1) September 19, 2018