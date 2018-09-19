Manchester United’s ‘leaked’ team has emerged online this evening ahead of their Champions League clash against Young Boys.

It looks as though Jose Mourinho is rotating fairly heavily for this one, though there is not a debut for Diogo Dalot, as had been expected.

This is according to the Manchester Evening News, who stress that team sheet leaks have been wrong in the past.

This would certainly be quite an experimental side from Mourinho, with Ashley Young seemingly in at right-back as Luke Shaw remains on the left, while big name Alexis Sanchez has been dropped in favour of Anthony Martial, who has barely featured so far this season.

Some fans will be most disappointed, however, with the fact that promising young defender Dalot seems to have been overlooked by Mourinho.

The Telegraph reported this week that the Portuguese teenager looked likely to get a start against the Swiss side, and he looks a promising player worth handing some opportunities to.

MUFC can probably afford to rotate a little this evening due to the strength of the opponents they’re up against, though they also might want to avoid risking a bad result due to then being under even more pressure to get wins against Juventus and Valencia in their other fixtures in this tough group.