Manchester City will get their UEFA Champions League campaign underway tonight against Lyon, Pep Guardiola’s men are beginning their campaign on home turf at the Etihad Stadium.

Defending Premier League champions City crashed out of the competition in the quarter finals stage last season after being shocked by Liverpool en route their magnificent journey to the Champions League final.

See More: Man City coach Mikel Arteta “so happy” not to land Arsenal job and gives major clue over his future

Lyon will look to be no pushovers against heavy favourites Manchester City and Manchester is a familiar surrounding for two of Lyon’s star players.

Memphis Depay returns to Manchester after a disappointing spell at Manchester United despite the winger being touted as a potential superstar for the future at the time.

Right-back Rafael is also returning to Manchester after spending 7 years with Manchester United alongside twin brother Fabio. Rafael was a three-time Premier League champion during his time at United as well as winning the League Cup on two occasions and the community shield on an impressive 3 occasions.

For Depay and Rafael they will be hoping to stun Guardiola’s City and win themselves some plaudits with United fans in the process.

For Guardiola’s City there are three changes to the side that beat Fulham 3-0 on the weekend.

Nicolas Otamendi, Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane exit the line-up for John Stones, ?lkay Gündo?an and Gabriel Jesus.

City fans were particularly displeased with Sane’s omission from the starting lineup after scoring on the weekend.

Check out the line-ups below:

Notre équipe évoluera ce soir en 4-4-1-1 pour affronter Manchester City. ??#MCOL pic.twitter.com/Rz2qbMzRng — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) September 19, 2018

Check out tweets from City fans on Sane being benched for the tie below: