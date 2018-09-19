Menu

“One hell of a player” – Man United star’s “superb” performance has these fans singing his praises following Champions League win

Manchester United FC
Man United produced a fine display this evening, as they put three goals past Young Boys in their Champions League opener in Switzerland. 

Goals from Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial saw Jose Mourinho’s side get their Champions League campaign off to a fine start tonight.

Pogba, who bagged two goals and assist in the match, was undoubtedly man of the match, youngster Diogo Dalot was one of the Red Devils’ standout performers in the game.

The 19-year-old, who moved to Old Trafford from Porto in the summer, played his first game for Mourinho’s side this evening, and what a first game he had!

The Portuguese defender was a constant threat down United’s right hand side, with this leading to a lot of the club’s fans to take to Twitter to sing his praises.

With such an impressive performance, one wonders just whether Antonio Valencia will be able to claim his starting spot in Mourinho’s side back right away.

Here are a number of tweets from fans praising Dalot for his performance tonight, praise that is definitely deserved.

