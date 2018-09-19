Real Madrid eyeing up transfer of experienced 208-goal forward, move could see club get rid of key starter

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing up a possible move for Roma and Bosnia forward Edin Dzeko, a move that could see the club get rid of current first choice starter Karim Benzema.

According to Don Balon, club president Florentino Perez was keen to bring in the former Man City man in January, but then-manager Zinedine Zidane didn’t want the club to sign any players in the winter transfer window.

The report also notes that the club are still keen on Dzeko, and that with Zidane now gone and Julen Lopetegui in charge, Perez has free reign to ditch key starter Benzema if he wants to.

One would assume that if Dzeko were to come in, Real could very well bin Benzema, especially if this report from Don Balon is anything to go by, as the Bosnian has been in much better form these past few years compared to the Frenchman.

Despite starting off brightly so far this season, Benzema has been a shadow of his former self these past few years, with the Frenchman only managing to score a combined 16 league goals in the 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons.

Dzeko, on the other hand, has been on fire, with the Bosnian bagging a total of 45 league strikes in his past two full seasons at Roma.

The 32-year-old has scored loads of goals in all three of Italy, England and Germany, and there aren’t many strikers out there more experienced that Dzeko.

Over the duration of his career, Dzeko has scored a total of 208 goals at club level, a stat that shows he clearly knows where the goal is.

Only time will tell if Real end up moving for Dzeko, a move that if they were to pull off, could see Benzema depart the Spanish capital. Watch this space.