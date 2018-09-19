Real Madrid ready €80M bid to beat Barcelona to transfer of talented midfield maestro

Real Madrid have reportedly readied an €80M transfer bid for Ajax and Holland star Frenkie De Jong, a player who’s also a big target for Real’s fierce rivals Barcelona.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that Los Blancos’ president Florentino Perez is aware of the fact that 21-year-old De Jong is Barca’s main target to bolster their midfield, and that Perez is ‘sure’ he’s got what it takes to snag a deal for the player under Barca’s noses.

De Jong, despite being young, has already managed to cement himself into Ajax’s starting XI, and the player has been touted by some as one of the club’s most promising stars.

With Real not really having any solid cover for main defensive midfield option Casemiro, signing De Jong would allow the club to rotate him with the Brazilian.

As well as that, bringing in De Jong would also see Real acquire a player who could be a first team regular for the long-term, and his potential could see him become one of the world’s best in his position.

€80M for a 21-year-old who’s only been playing first team football for a short while seems like a risk for Real, but if this report from Don Balon is anything to go by, it seems like a risk they’re willing to take.