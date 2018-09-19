Video: Paul Pogba scores fine left-footed strike to get Man United’s Champions League campaign off to perfect start

Paul Pogba gave Man United the perfect start to their Champions League campaign tonight, as the midfielder scored a fine left-footed attempt to give Mourinho’s side the lead against Young Boys.

The goal, which came just before the 35th minute, saw the Frenchman pick the ball up on the edge of the box, as he shifted it onto his left before powering home to give the Red Devils the lead.

MORE: Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot spotted receiving exciting tactical instruction

United fans will be delighted to see Pogba get his name on the scoresheet, as the Frenchman’s performances so far this season have been inconsistent to say the least.

Here’s a clip of Pogba goal. A fine effort with his weak foot!