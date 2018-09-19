Bayern Munich scored a fantastic team goal in their 2-0 victory over Benfica in this evening’s Champions League tie.

It was none other than former Swansea misfit Renato Sanches who played a key part in the goal for Bayern.

After a tremendous flick from Arjen Robben, Sanches made a surging run forward carrying the ball from deep inside Bayern’s half all the way into the final third.

Sanches then laid the ball off to his teammates and continued his run into the box, after Bayern stringed together a few more passes James Rodriguez lofted the ball across the box where Sanches was on hand to tap the ball into the net.

Check out the sensational team move below:

Amazing Robben flick ?

Powerful box-to-box charge ?

Perfectly timed run ?? An outstanding Bayern team goal! Months after a disastrous loan at Swansea ended in relegation, Renato Sanches is back on the biggest stage ? pic.twitter.com/uqjdm9Ymox — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 19, 2018

This could be the rebirth of Renato Sanches after a disastrous loan spell at Swansea last season, the 21-year-old could well be on his way to fulfilling his superstar potential.