What Cristiano Ronaldo said to officials after receiving red card in Juventus’ Champions League opener

It’s been revealed what Cristiano Ronald said to officials after he was sent off for Juventus in their Champions League opener against Valencia this evening.

The Portuguese forward, who was playing in his first return to Spain since leaving Real Madrid this summer, was shown a straight red card midway through the first half.

Ronaldo’s sending off now means he is going to miss the Old Lady’s match against Man United at Old Trafford, one that would’ve been an emotional return for the former Los Blancos forward.

And it seems like Ronaldo think’s he’s innocent, as it’s been revealed that, as per the Sun via journalist Juan Furlanich, the forward told officials “I didn’t do anything”.

We can sort of believe Ronaldo on this one, as it doesn’t really look like the player does anything bad towards Jeison Murillo, the defender that was involved in the incident.

Expulsado Cristiano. Por indicación del asistente queda la Juve con 10. Exagerada decisión del árbitro. No era para roja! Se va diciendo “no hice nada” — Juan Furlanich (@Jfurlanich) September 19, 2018

Ronaldo was visibly upset after he was shown a straight red in his Champions League debut for Juventus, and we can see why given the actual incident itself!