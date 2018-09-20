Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly ready to sell Adrien Rabiot to Real Madrid for a cut price fee in the January transfer window.

According to Don Balon, PSG would rather sell Rabiot to Real Madrid over their La Liga rivals Barcelona, and it seems they may be prepared to accept losing him on the cheap as he nears the end of his contract at the Parc des Princes.

This could be a fine signing for Los Blancos if they pull it off, with Rabiot undoubtedly one of the top young midfielders in Europe.

The 23-year-old would be a fine long-term replacement for the ageing Luka Modric, and provide the club with more options as Toni Kroos suffered a slight dip in form last season.

It would also be a big boost for Madrid to prevent Barcelona signing one of their top midfield targets, and it does seem they have the edge in this particular transfer battle, according to Don Balon.

This could be a real blow for PSG as they look to progress into a serious contender for the Champions League, with young players like Rabiot crucial to their development if they are to keep a strong enough squad together to provide a platform for players like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to shine on.