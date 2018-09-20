Video: Arsenal legend sends strong message to Unai Emery after Europa League win

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has sent the strong message that Gunners manager Unai Emery needs to be starting Lucas Torreira in midfield now.

The Uruguay international joined Arsenal from Sampdoria this summer in an exciting move, but has barely featured for the club so far this season.

Emery did hand Torreira an opportunity to start tonight and he made an impression on Keown, who has called on him to come in now in place of youngster Matteo Guendouzi.

See the video clip below as Keown makes the case for Torreira, whom fans will be hoping is now ready to play and strengthen what has long been an area of weakness at the Emirates Stadium.