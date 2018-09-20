Arsenal team news: Unai Emery confirms key change vs Vorskla, reveals starter

Arsenal open their Europa League campaign against Vorskla on Thursday night, and Unai Emery has confirmed that he will make a major change to his line-up.

As per The Guardian, it’s suggested that the Gunners spent up to £19m to sign goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen this past summer.

However, the German shot-stopper has yet to feature for Emery, who has instead gone with veteran Petr Cech in the Premier League thus far which has led to question marks over the signing of Leno if he isn’t going to get a chance to prove his worth.

It would appear as though the 26-year-old will now get his first opportunity to impress, as Emery has confirmed that he’ll put him in his starting line-up against Vorskla as Arsenal look to make a positive start to their Europa League campaign.

“In our planning for this game I have spoken with goalkeeping coach Javi Garcia and we agree that we need to give Leno some minutes,” he is quoted as saying by The Sun. “So he is going to be in the starting line-up and I am looking forward to him playing well.”

Arsenal have conceded nine goals in their opening five league games this season, with Cech failing to keep a single clean sheet while question marks have been raised over his ability to play out from the back given some nervy moments in possession.

In turn, it would seem like the natural decision to make to bring Leno in instead, but as of now, the confidence in Cech has remained intact. However, with the German international now set to get his shot, it remains to be seen if he can convince Emery and solidifies his place in the line-up moving forward with Arsenal facing Everton on Sunday.