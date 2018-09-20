Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice for Arsenal this evening, with a video of his lovely second goal available below.

With his second strike of the night against Vorskla Poltava, the Gabon international has now been involved in a remarkable 12 goals in 10 appearances at the Emirates Stadium.

Aubameyang joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund back in January and has certainly hit the ground running in north London.

Watch a clip of this fine goal below, and see the breakdown of his contribution in home games for the Gunners from Opta Joe…