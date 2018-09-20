Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice for Arsenal this evening, with a video of his lovely second goal available below.
With his second strike of the night against Vorskla Poltava, the Gabon international has now been involved in a remarkable 12 goals in 10 appearances at the Emirates Stadium.
MORE: Video: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores after slick counter-attack by Arsenal
Aubameyang joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund back in January and has certainly hit the ground running in north London.
Watch a clip of this fine goal below, and see the breakdown of his contribution in home games for the Gunners from Opta Joe…
Aubameyang GOAL Arsenal 3-0 Vorskla #FBvDZG #UEL #DudelangeMilan #ACMilan #Fenerbahce #ARSENAL pic.twitter.com/ZrlH5EYGjl
— Footy GIF (@FootballGIF2018) September 20, 2018
12 – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been directly involved in 12 goals in 10 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium (nine goals and three assists). Update. https://t.co/8VM7wxYnJX
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 20, 2018