Bad news for Man Utd: Release clause for prolific 119-goal star could rise to €130m

Speculation has linked Man Utd with a move for Inter striker Mauro Icardi next year, but latest reports claim that it could become increasingly difficult to prise him away.

As noted by the Manchester Evening News, the 25-year-old has been touted as a January transfer target for the Red Devils as he continues to shine for Inter.

Since arriving at the club from Sampdoria in 2013, Icardi has gone on to score 108 goals in 186 appearances, taking his career tally to 119 goals in all competitions while bagging his first goal in the Champions League this week in that stunning comeback win over Tottenham.

He has certainly established himself as one of the most prolific forwards in Europe, but whether or not he opts to accept a new challenge elsewhere in the future remains to be seen.

According to Calciomercato, it’s likely to get increasingly difficult for Man Utd to reach an agreement as it’s claimed that should he sign a new contract with the Nerazzurri, it will increase his release clause by €20m up to €130m.

Nevertheless, it is also suggested that there isn’t quite an agreement on his salary as of yet, and so time will tell if a compromise is reached in negotiations to ensure that he commits his future.

While Romelu Lukaku has led the line well since joining United, Jose Mourinho arguably needs more world class options in that department in order for his side to compete on various fronts as he can’t simply rely on the Belgian ace to lead their charge all season.

However, surely neither Lukaku nor Icardi would settle for being second choice or used in rotation given their prominent roles right now, and so it does seem like an unlikely move. Especially with Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and others capable of playing up top, perhaps it isn’t the most sensible move from Man Utd.