Barcelona have long been linked with a move for Ajax youngster Frenkie de Jong, but it’s now reported both Tottenham and Man Utd are also keen on the Dutchman.

The 21-year-old continues to impress for club and country, as he has been an ever-present for Ajax thus far this season while also featuring for the Netherlands in the recent international break.

Given his technical quality and ability on the ball coupled with his room for developement, he seems like an ideal fit at Barcelona with their style of play in mind, but according to The Sun, both Tottenham and United will now be hoping to ruin that plan for the £50m-rated ace.

The Catalan giants were busy addressing their midfield this past summer, signing Arthur and Arturo Vidal to fill the voids left behind by Andres Iniesta and Paulinho.

In turn, it remains to be seen if coach Ernesto Valverde requires more in that department moving forward, with De Jong potentially a long-term solution given the likes of Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic are now on the wrong side of 30.

However, with both Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino perhaps light in midfield, a move for De Jong could make sense for either Premier League giant too in their bid to improve their respective squads and move closer to achieving their objectives.

United signed Fred this past summer and along with Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic, the trio will prove crucial as the season goes on. With Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrera also at his disposal, it’s questionable if Mourinho needs more.

De Jong would certainly add something different, and with The Sun noting that the Red Devils sent scouts to watch him in international action earlier this month, they could be prepared for a transfer battle with Barcelona for his signature next year.