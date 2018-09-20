Barcelona open talks with €25m Brazilian starlet

Barcelona have reportedly made contact with Corinthians over a possible deal for Pedrinho, who has impressed on the right-hand side of midfield in Brazil.

The 20-year-old made his senior debut for the Brazilian club last year and has since gone on to make over 50 appearances, while also contributing four goals. The tricky winger loves to attack defenders when he picks up the ball and is equally adept at coming inside off the right-flank to cause havoc with his left foot, which is why Corinthians value him at €25 million even at his tender age – as per Goal.

Barcelona already have a strong contingent of Brazilian flair in their current squad, with Phillipe Coutinho, Malcolm and Arthur all plying their trade at the Camp Nou after moves across Europe in 2018.

SEE ALSO: Coutinho lavishes Messi with praise before giving his take on Barca’s recent CL woes

Lionel Messi hails the ‘necessary’ summer signing who gives Barca a new dimension

Barcelona and Real Madrid set to do battle for star who Barca view as future replacement for Gerard Pique

However, despite having a 100% record at the start of the season, the Blaugrana have been faced with criticism in several corners of the Spanish press for their performances, with some experts suggesting that the team is far too reliant on Lionel Messi to be the matchwinner on a consistent basis.

Adding yet another talented attacking player to the club’s ranks would help to take the pressure off the magical Argentinian, but according to Goal, several other top European clubs are interested in Pedrinho too.

Barca boss Ernesto Valverde would have to move quickly in January to negotiate a deal, but as one of the biggest clubs in world football, the Spanish champions are very capable of luring any player away from their current environment and have already opened talks with the winger, as Goal also reports.

A 4-0 win against PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday saw Barca kick off their latest Champions League campaign in style, as Messi scored a sumptuous hattrick to sink the Dutch giants at the Camp Nou.

Supporters might be hoping for fresh blood to come in and aid the club captain in his attacking endeavours in the near future too and Pedrinho certainly has the talent to bring a new dimension to Valverde’s squad if indeed a deal can be arranged after Christmas with Corinthians.