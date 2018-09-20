Jose Mourinho opens talks with £175m star over Man United transfer with BIG help from Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly contacted Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro over a transfer to Old Trafford after a major development.

The Brazil international has been frozen out at the Real Madrid dressing room after a shock statement made this week.

Discussing who should win the Ballon d’Or this year, Casemiro made the PR blunder of saying his old Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo deserved it over his current colleague Luka Modric.

‘Luka’s year has been spectacular,’ Casemiro is quoted by Goal.

‘But in my opinion I would give it to Cristiano Ronaldo because he has been the best throughout last season.’

This has unsurprisingly seen a number of players in the Real squad react with great anger at Casemiro, not least Modric himself.

Sources in Spain now suggest United are ready to revive their interest in the 26-year-old, who is one of the finest players in Europe in his position.

There’s no doubt he could strengthen the Red Devils, and Mourinho is already in talks over a potential deal for the player with a £175million release clause.

It seems unlikely United would pay quite that much for Casemiro, but they could bring that fee down due to Real Madrid’s known interest in unsettled star Paul Pogba.