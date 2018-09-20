Maurizio Sarri provides positive Chelsea injury news after PAOK win

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has given some encouraging injury news on Pedro after he was forced off in the Europa League win over PAOK this evening.

Willian’s goal gave Chelsea a 1-0 victory in Greece to get their European campaign off to the perfect start, but Pedro leaving the field will have been a big concern for Blues fans.

The Spanish winger has started the 2018/19 season in superb form under new manager Sarri, and Chelsea arguably lack the depth to really cope without him for an extended period.

With his pace and goal threat, Pedro is a useful member of this side particularly given the lack of goal threat from the off-form striker Alvaro Morata right now.

Pedro was hit hard in the head but seems more concerned about a collar bone or shoulder injury. Hopefully not too serious. He’s been quality so far this season. #CFC #PAOKCHE #PAOCHE #UEL pic.twitter.com/Dwt4KNyDtM — il Padre (@iIPadre) September 20, 2018

Thankfully, speaking after the game, Sarri gave an update suggesting Pedro would not be out for long as the Italian did not get the impression it was a particularly serious injury.

‘I don’t know exactly the situation. I spoke for a few seconds, but that probably it is not a serious injury,’ Sarri is quoted in the Daily Star.

Chelsea were able to rest some players like Eden Hazard and Cesar Azpilicueta tonight, but took a bit of a gamble by fielding quite a strong line up in a game many would view as relatively low priority.