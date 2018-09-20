Chelsea star sends message to fans after being surprisingly dropped for Europa League win at PAOK

Chelsea left-back Emerson has confirmed he’s not injured in a tweet to Blues fans who seem confused as to why he couldn’t even make the bench for the Europa League game against PAOK this evening.

The Brazilian joined Chelsea from Roma in January but has barely featured since then, though the game this evening seemed an ideal opportunity to show what he can do.

Instead, Chelsea started with Marcos Alonso as usual as Maurizio Sarri didn’t make too many changes to his team for the trip to Greece.

A number of CFC supporters have been tweeting about his omission with confusion, and it seems he may have had a few direct messages as he assured Blues fans he was not injured as he celebrated tonight’s strong result.

I'm fine, I'm not injured … Good win today boys, Come on Chelsea!!! ???? — Emerson Palmieri (@emersonpalmieri) September 20, 2018

Willian’s winning goal in the first half gave Chelsea a 1-0 win over PAOK to get their Europa League campaign to a strong start.

But Sarri’s decision not to give Emerson any kind of chance does seem confusing to say the least…

Don't give up bro. You'll get your chance — Philippos Moschidis (@FilipFilippos) September 20, 2018

Ridiculous really. Emerson could have done a good job tonight and given Alonso a rest. https://t.co/50TBsqf03k — Chelsea Central (@ChelseaCentral_) September 20, 2018

Why is Emerson not playing? — LEO (@zas_leo) September 20, 2018

How has sarri not seen that Emerson is better than Alonso? — Jack (@LethalMxrata) September 20, 2018