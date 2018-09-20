Crucial Matchups Looming for West Ham, Watford, Liverpool

When the international break is done and dusted, there are some very important matches to be played on the weekend of September 22-23. While all fixtures have significance, four games on this weekend stand out as being potential landmark games for the teams in question.

It’s been a season packed with surprises already, like Liverpool’s perfect four-game start, which has left some teams already looking spooked at the bottom of the table as well as high-flyers looking to enjoy their time at the top for as long as possible. So, let’s get stuck into the key fixtures of what will be game week six.

Saturday 22: Liverpool vs. Southampton

There’s a belief around Liverpool that this might just be the season that they win their first ever Premier League title. Liverpool are seen as the primary contender to Manchester City, but they’ll need to conquer their bogey team – from which they’ve bought many players – to keep their challenge going at full throttle.

Since 2016, Southampton have won three games and drawn twice in seven games against Liverpool, which includes two wins in the League Cup. But, with Liverpool winning the last two meetings with a clean sheet, their 17/20 odds to win to nil look rather secure.

Saturday 22: Fulham vs. Watford

Starting the season with four wins in four games despite losing enigmatic Brazilian forward Richarlison, Watford could certainly become the story of the season. After the international break, they’ll have to navigate an out-of-sorts Manchester United, which could see them get to five wins in five.

It's presumed that Fulham will get picked apart by Manchester City after the break, so will be looking to redeem themselves against Watford. The high-flying Hornets are rated at 19/10 to win this game. Watford simply look too well organized and full of flair on the attack to not come away with three points.

Sunday 23: West Ham United vs. Chelsea

West Ham United are in dire straits right now. After spending so much money in the summer, expectations were high. But, the Irons started the season with four losses, scoring twice while conceding ten. Last season, Everton spent a lot of money on many new faces and found themselves in the same position, so some saw this coming.

With their backs against the wall, Hammers fans will be hoping for a surprise victory against Chelsea at home, but the Blues are at 11/20 to take all three points. You can already sense that Sam Allardyce is preparing his latest second-coming saviour contract to send to the London Stadium in the coming weeks.

Now, we simply have to wait and see if these fixtures will go the way of the odds or turn up a surprise result.