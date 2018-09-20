Gattuso critical of AC Milan’s £32m striker after Europa League victory

AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso singled out Gonzalo Higuain for his wastefulness in front of goal, after a 1-0 win in Europe for the Rossoneri.

Gattuso’s men secured a narrow victory against Dudelange in Luxembourg on Thursday night, thanks to a deflected strike from Higuain, who also squandered several other chances for the visitors in the Europa League clash.

The Argentine striker moved to the San Siro this summer on loan from arch-rivals Juventus, in a deal which could see him remain at Milan permanently next year, should the club fork out £32 million to complete the move – as per BBC Sport.

SEE ALSO: How AC Milan could line up vs Dudelange: Nine changes possible from Gattuso, summer signings feature heavily

AC Milan transfer news: Boost for €50m-rated target, competition fierce for Brazilian starlet

AC Milan team news: Key Gattuso change, summer signing tipped for debut vs Dudelange

The 30-year-old has been one of the most prolific strikers in European football over the last decade, winning titles with Juve, Napoli and Real Madrid, while earning a sterling reputation as a poacher with an insatiable lust for goals.

However, Higuain has only featured three times for Milan so far this season and before tonight he had yet to score for his new club, seemingly lacking the finishing touch which he has become known for throughout his career.

According to Sky Sports Italia, Gattuso was quick to point to his failings speaking to reporters post-match, stating: “He had a few more chances and could’ve had a hat-trick today.

“Higuain has lately always been gravitating towards the penalty spot, whereas at Napoli he scored many more at the near post, the far post. I hope our opponents aren’t watching me say this…”

Higuain stars for the Rossoneri as Gattuso’s men seal their first win in #UEL Group F. Read it all in the match report: https://t.co/zY076yFgjH

Il Pipita @G_Higuain va ancora in gol e il Diavolo vince. Leggi il match report di #DudelangeMilan: https://t.co/tLHXZjrvum pic.twitter.com/4Nbuo5aZoX — AC Milan (@acmilan) September 20, 2018

The Italian coach is well known for wearing his heart on his sleeve and speaking his mind, so his latest comments will come as no surprise to supporters or experts this evening.

However, could his criticism of Higuain be more down to the fact that he is frustrated with his team in general, given their mixed start to the season?

A win against Roma has been sandwiched in between a loss against Napoli and a draw with Cagliari in Serie A and if the Rossoneri ultimately fail to challenge for a Champions League spot this year, Gattuso could find his job at risk, regardless of Higuain’s form in front of goal.