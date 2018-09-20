Liverpool are reportedly keeping their eye on the progress of young Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella, according to Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri.

The Reds are already strong in midfield with Jurgen Klopp addressing that area of his squad this past summer with the signings of Naby Keita and Fabinho to add to what he already has.

SEE MORE: Video: Some Liverpool fans noticed Real Madrid star trying to be Roberto Firmino and are trolling his failed effort

Nevertheless, it’s suggested that the Merseyside giants could be looking to improve further, with Barella on their radar as he continues to impress for Cagliari and emerges as one of the most talked about young players in Italy.

“I believe they both [Liverpool and Tottenham] are scouting him. He is the next big thing of Italian midfield,” Palmeri told Love Sport Radio, as reported by The Express. “Cagliari were asking no less than 40 million Euros, which is a price I believe will keep growing.”

The 21-year-old scored six goals in 34 appearances for Cagliari last season, and coupled with the energy, tenacity and quality in possession that he brings to the table, he is certainly a top talent that promises to only get better with experience and maturity.

As displayed in the 1-1 draw against AC Milan on Sunday, he emerged as arguably the best midfielder on the pitch as he gave his side a foothold in the game, and so it’s unsurprising in many ways that he has attracted the attention of a club like Liverpool, as per the report.

Time will tell if he favours a move to England over remaining in his homeland, with Milan and Inter also touted as being interested in the report, but it’s claimed that he has caught the eye of Liverpool and it remains to be seen if they progress and make an offer next year if he continues to impress consistently between now and the end of the campaign.