Barcelona are reportedly ready to do all they can to stop in-form Lille forward Nicolas Pepe sealing a transfer to Manchester United.

This is according to Spanish outlet Don Balon, who report Barca are also keen on the exciting young Ivorian attacker following links with the Red Devils.

Team Talk have also translated French source Telefoot’s report of interest from United, but Don Balon claim Barcelona could look to Pepe as a potential long-term replacement for the ageing Luis Suarez as he starts to show some signs of entering into decline.

Pepe, 23, does seem an ideal buy for Barcelona’s style of play, even if he remains somewhat unproven at the top level.

He could also do a fine job at Old Trafford as Jose Mourinho struggles to get the best out of his current crop of attackers, so they’ll be hoping Barcelona don’t end up hijacking this potential deal.

As noted by Don Balon, Pepe is likely to cost around €30million, which could end up proving a bargain for such a talented young player.

Pepe has five goals and three assists in eight games so far this season.