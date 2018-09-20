Man Utd and Arsenal set sights on Bundesliga teenage ace to address key area

Man Utd and Arsenal are reportedly both keen on the possibility of signing Hertha Berlin youngster Arne Maier, with the latter perhaps in more need.

The 19-year-old has featured heavily so far this season in his preferred defensive midfield position, making four appearances in all competitions while he also boasts representing Germany from U15 to U21 level.

In turn, that would suggest that club and country value him highly and he has a bright future ahead of him, so much so that The Sun report that both United and Arsenal are already keeping tabs on the talented starlet.

Given Jose Mourinho already has the likes of Nemanja Matic and Marouane Fellaini in his squad, it’s questionable as to whether the Portuguese tactician needs to add another defensive midfielder.

In contrast, Arsenal have conceded nine goals in just five Premier League games so far this season, and despite having the likes of Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka available, Unai Emery hasn’t found the right balance yet to stop his defence from being so leaky.

Not having that solidity in front of the backline from a defensive midfielder is arguably one of the biggest problems at the Emirates, and so perhaps a move for Maier would make more sense for the Gunners.

Time will tell though if either Premier League giant makes a concrete offer for the German teenager, as they’ll surely want to see him produce at a high level consistently over the course of the season before making their move.

Nevertheless, he’s seemingly shown enough early promise to grab their attention, and now it remains to be seen if he will take that next step in his career in the Premier League sooner rather than later.