Real Madrid are interested in sealing the transfer of Paul Pogba from Manchester United and are reportedly clear to do so if they pay £133million for him.

This is according to Spanish outlet Don Balon, which suggests Los Blancos could step up their interest after being wowed in the last 24 hours by Pogba’s performance for United in their Champions League win over Young Boys.

The France international captained the Red Devils and put in a commanding midfield display, helping himself to two goals in the process.

It’s little surprise this seems to have Real interested, but Don Balon claim that while United are open to selling, they want a mammoth fee for their big-name signing of 2016.

The report suggests around £133m would do the trick, and Madrid are not currently keen on paying quite that much.

Still, the club could do with that kind of top midfield player in their ranks due to Luka Modric’s age, and with Mateo Kovacic leaving on loan for Chelsea this season after struggling to live up to his potential at the Bernabeu.