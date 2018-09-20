Video: Some Liverpool fans noticed Real Madrid star trying to be Roberto Firmino and are trolling his failed effort

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio nearly broke the internet with a stunning goal against Roma in tonight’s Champions League.
The Spain international spun away brilliantly from Roma’s defence in the box before trying an audacious no-look shot, which was saved by the goalkeeper.
There’s no doubt this would’ve been an incredible goal, but having failed to pull it off it’s little surprise Liverpool fans are all over him.
In case you’d somehow missed it, Roberto Firmino has become well known for the odd no-look finish, and Reds fans love him for it.
Seeeeeeeeeeeeeeee yeeeeeeeeeer. pic.twitter.com/9TyqjYCGUD
— MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) September 19, 2018
Hell, the guy even signed his long-term contract with the club earlier this year without looking at the piece of paper…
??
? Roberto Firmino agrees terms on new long-term #LFC deal: https://t.co/rvxJ30Ochp pic.twitter.com/sUsuABAkrx
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 29, 2018
Asensio is clearly not in Firmino’s league – and Liverpool fans aren’t letting him forget it…
Marco Asensio must think he name Firmino! ?
— bloodyboi ? (@tripp_so1o) September 19, 2018
I'm sorry Asensio, but there's only one man who can do that and his name's Roberto Firmino. #LFC https://t.co/Mp3tIL5E39
— Paster of Muppets (@DieTrequartista) September 19, 2018
Asensio's attempt at a no look finish has nothing on Bobby Firmino. Make sure you score first. #UCL #Nolookfinish #Firmino #LFC #RealMadrid
— Paul Rose (@7paulrose) September 19, 2018
??Asensio can do a ??Zidane but can't do a ??Firmino. Smh https://t.co/EDcqq8Xflp
— Hala Madrid y Nada Más (@RaulMadrid__7) September 19, 2018
This is why you must wait until lessons are complete before imitating the master. #Firmino #Asensio #RealRoma #RMAROM https://t.co/59HM6DO9Ky
— Maya Mahadevan (@mayamahadevan) September 19, 2018
sorry Asensio only Firmino scores no look goals
— donda (@DondaMakhathini) September 19, 2018
Asensio wanted to pull a no-look goal but he forgot to consult Firmino on how it's done.
— Papa Kech (@RonoKech) September 19, 2018
Asensio thought he could pull a firmino, what idiot #firmino #lfc
— Himadri Mohan (@HimadriMohan1) September 19, 2018