Video: Some Liverpool fans noticed Real Madrid star trying to be Roberto Firmino and are trolling his failed effort

Liverpool FC
Real Madrid star Marco Asensio nearly broke the internet with a stunning goal against Roma in tonight’s Champions League.

The Spain international spun away brilliantly from Roma’s defence in the box before trying an audacious no-look shot, which was saved by the goalkeeper.

There’s no doubt this would’ve been an incredible goal, but having failed to pull it off it’s little surprise Liverpool fans are all over him.

In case you’d somehow missed it, Roberto Firmino has become well known for the odd no-look finish, and Reds fans love him for it.

Hell, the guy even signed his long-term contract with the club earlier this year without looking at the piece of paper…

Asensio is clearly not in Firmino’s league – and Liverpool fans aren’t letting him forget it…

