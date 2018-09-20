Unai Emery sets new record after guiding Arsenal to winning start in the Europa League

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has just won his 32nd Europa League game – more than any other manager in the competition’s history.

That’s according to a stat from Twitter account afcstuff, who tweeted the fact after the Gunners won 4-2 in the Europa League against Vorskla Poltava this evening.

Emery’s record in this competition is well known, with the Spanish tactician winning the trophy three times in a row during his spell in charge of La Liga side Sevilla.

Arsenal won’t want to be playing at this level forever and will have dreams of one day being contenders for the Champions League, but for now stats like this show Emery’s great potential.

Tonight’s 4-2 victory over FC Vorskla was Unai Emery’s 32nd win in the Europa League, more than any other manager in the competition’s history. #afc pic.twitter.com/lrd1N8dZ9B — afcstuff (@afcstuff) September 20, 2018

The 46-year-old was something of a surprise choice to replace Arsene Wenger this summer, but has started well at the Emirates Stadium.

It’s no easy job stepping in for a club legend after Wenger’s 22 years in charge of Arsenal, but Emery clearly has something special in him after arguably over-achieving at Sevilla.

His Arsenal side remain a work in progress, but this is a good start to a competition the north Londoners may hope to win this season as it perhaps represents their best chance of Champions League qualification for next year.