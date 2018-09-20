Lyon right-back Rafael da Silva showed fans that he still has a special place for Manchester United in his heart after Lyon’s shock 2-1 victory over Manchester City in tonight’s Champions League tie.

Right-back Rafael returned to Manchester after spending 7 years with United alongside twin brother Fabio. Rafael was a three-time Premier League champion during his time at United as well as winning the League Cup on two occasions and the community shield on an impressive 3 occasions.

Rafael made 109 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils and became a fan favourite alongside twin Fabio during his time at Old Trafford.

Check out Rafael’s interview below:

Check out United fan’s reactions to Rafael’s interview:

I love this man so much lmao — Fredrik (@F_Edits) September 19, 2018

Rafael da Silva was the last man off the pitch at the Etihad as Lyon beat City 2-1. You can take the boy out of Manchester… @orafa2 ? #mufc pic.twitter.com/3btjXAUCbL — United Xtra (@utdxtra) September 19, 2018

I really love Rafael da Silva man. Never ever change @orafa2 ?? — Fredrik (@F_Edits) September 19, 2018

Rafael & Memphis’ covert mission at the Etihad went well I see. Nice one, fellas! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/mOHBHuNva3 — The Devil's Trident (@DevilsTrident) September 19, 2018

Rafael da Silva leaves the Etihad Stadium a happy man. ?? #mufc pic.twitter.com/wjYb5xdZSk — United Xtra (@utdxtra) September 19, 2018

Rafael: “I’m very happy. Everyone knows I'm a United supporter, I can say that. It’s very good coming here and getting a win.” Love you @orafa2! ? #mufc [UEFA] pic.twitter.com/Qq3clhMdqy — United Xtra (@utdxtra) September 19, 2018

Rafael and Memphis beating City in Manchester on the same night is class as well. Both speak as United fans following their stints, so they deserved that win tonight! — Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) September 19, 2018

Rafael and Memphis returned to Manny to dump on City. Beautiful stuff — Edílson (@DeeperUK) September 19, 2018

Rafael and Memphis really turned the Etihad Red! Scenes — Mike (@Mike87_MUFC) September 19, 2018

Rafael has cemented himself as a United fan favourite after his brilliant performance and charming post match interview tonight.