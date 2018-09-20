Menu

Video: These Manchester United fans loved what their former player said after beating Manchester City

Lyon right-back Rafael da Silva showed fans that he still has a special place for Manchester United in his heart after Lyon’s shock 2-1 victory over Manchester City in tonight’s Champions League tie.

Right-back Rafael returned to Manchester after spending 7 years with United alongside twin brother Fabio. Rafael was a three-time Premier League champion during his time at United as well as winning the League Cup on two occasions and the community shield on an impressive 3 occasions.

Rafael made 109 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils and became a fan favourite alongside twin Fabio during his time at Old Trafford.

Check out Rafael’s interview below:

Check out United fan’s reactions to Rafael’s interview:

Rafael has cemented himself as a United fan favourite after his brilliant performance and charming post match interview tonight.

