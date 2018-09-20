Video: Willian goal gives Chelsea the lead vs PAOK, but surprise star takes the plaudits

Willian’s goal has put Chelsea 1-0 up in their first Europa League clash of the season away to PAOK.
The Brazil international finished well from close range after a flowing team move from the Blues that is fast becoming their trademark under new manager Maurizio Sarri.
MORE: Champions League giants ready to sanction star’s £97m transfer as Chelsea and Arsenal make offers
Willian was named captain for the evening by Sarri before the game – a decision Chelsea fans did NOT take too well to initially.
However, he’s made a decisive impact tonight with this well-taken opener…
?? #PAOK 0:1 #Chelsea | Europa League | Day 1 | Goal #Willian, 7#PAOKCHL
via @VideoGoals_HD pic.twitter.com/32QJ8UU486
— @VideoGoals_HD (@GoalsVideo_HD1) September 20, 2018
William goal Chelsea vs paok ##chelsea #willian pic.twitter.com/WPUeFv2B94
— rj (@lilpharo10) September 20, 2018
Ross Barkley is getting a lot of credit for his driving run and pass that set the goal up.
Various fans are tweeting about the young England international, who is getting a rare start tonight after a lack of impact at Stamford Bridge since his January transfer from Everton…
Ross Barkley at his best there! ?
— Talk Chelsea (@talkchelsea) September 20, 2018
Ross Barkley is working! I like this!
— S A M S O N (@faku_bibyo) September 20, 2018
Barkley is play really well at the moment
— Odhran Delanty (@OzDelanty_94) September 20, 2018
Is Barkley taking overdoses of Sarri-Ball ?. Man's tearing up Thessalonikians ? @victorRowiti #PAOKvCFC
— Tony (@Tony_MS11) September 20, 2018
Williaaaaaaaaaaan
Brilliant play from Barkley #bbcfootball #CFC #PAOKvCFC
— Shamsheer Chelsea (@ARrahmanfreak) September 20, 2018
Brilliant by Barkley there,cracking first touch set up the whole move! #PAOKCHE
— paul sudbury (@tackle76) September 20, 2018
superb move from barkley tho pic.twitter.com/wnjY9b2onI
— E D E N. ??? (@magicianeden) September 20, 2018