Video: Willian goal gives Chelsea the lead vs PAOK, but surprise star takes the plaudits

Willian’s goal has put Chelsea 1-0 up in their first Europa League clash of the season away to PAOK.

The Brazil international finished well from close range after a flowing team move from the Blues that is fast becoming their trademark under new manager Maurizio Sarri.

Willian was named captain for the evening by Sarri before the game – a decision Chelsea fans did NOT take too well to initially.

However, he’s made a decisive impact tonight with this well-taken opener…

Ross Barkley is getting a lot of credit for his driving run and pass that set the goal up.

Various fans are tweeting about the young England international, who is getting a rare start tonight after a lack of impact at Stamford Bridge since his January transfer from Everton…

Ross Barkley at his best there! ? — Talk Chelsea (@talkchelsea) September 20, 2018

Ross Barkley is working! I like this! — S A M S O N (@faku_bibyo) September 20, 2018

Barkley is play really well at the moment — Odhran Delanty (@OzDelanty_94) September 20, 2018

Is Barkley taking overdoses of Sarri-Ball ?. Man's tearing up Thessalonikians ? @victorRowiti #PAOKvCFC — Tony (@Tony_MS11) September 20, 2018

Brilliant by Barkley there,cracking first touch set up the whole move! #PAOKCHE — paul sudbury (@tackle76) September 20, 2018