Menu

Video: Willian goal gives Chelsea the lead vs PAOK, but surprise star takes the plaudits

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Willian’s goal has put Chelsea 1-0 up in their first Europa League clash of the season away to PAOK.

The Brazil international finished well from close range after a flowing team move from the Blues that is fast becoming their trademark under new manager Maurizio Sarri.

MORE: Champions League giants ready to sanction star’s £97m transfer as Chelsea and Arsenal make offers

Willian was named captain for the evening by Sarri before the game – a decision Chelsea fans did NOT take too well to initially.

However, he’s made a decisive impact tonight with this well-taken opener…

Ross Barkley is getting a lot of credit for his driving run and pass that set the goal up.

Various fans are tweeting about the young England international, who is getting a rare start tonight after a lack of impact at Stamford Bridge since his January transfer from Everton…

More Stories Ross Barkley Willian