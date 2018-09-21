Arsenal ready to seal transfer of star Real Madrid want to use in swap deal

Arsenal are reportedly ready to welcome James Rodriguez to the club and have made their interest over a transfer known.

The Colombia international’s parent club Real Madrid, however, want to use him in a swap deal to land David Alaba from his loan club Bayern Munich, according to Diario Gol.

This would be a smart deal by the Spanish giants, who could no doubt use the fact that Rodriguez has impressed on loan at the Allianz Arena as a good way to tempt Bayern into the swap.

Alaba, however, has also been a hugely important player for the Bavarian giants, so they may not be keen to see the Austria international leave.

Rodriguez would also be a fine signing for Arsenal, however, having shown himself to be one of Europe’s top attacking players when he’s on form.

While things didn’t quite work out for him at Real Madrid, the South American is still great to watch and many Premier League neutrals would be happy to see him try his luck in English football in the near future.

He could also strengthen an important area for Arsenal, who could do with more alternatives to players like Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the attacking midfield department.