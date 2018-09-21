Arsenal injury news: Gunners suffer blow as midfield star a ‘huge doubt’ for Everton clash

Arsenal have suffered an injury blow ahead of their clash against Everton this weekend, with midfielder Lucas Torreira a ‘huge doubt’ for the Gunners’ match against the Toffees.

This is according to the Sun, who note that the Uruguayan international, who joined the club this summer form Italian side Sampdoria, was taken off a few minutes before the hour mark in the club’s 4-2 Europa League win against Vorskla due to a problem with his knee.

The report also states that the Uruguayan will have a battle on his hands if he’s to be available for selection for the Gunners’ sixth Premier League match of the season this weekend, as Unai Emery’s side look to keep up their good form of late.

The north London side have won their last four games in all competitions, and Arsenal fans will surely be confident about their chances against Everton this weekend following the defeat Marco Silva’s side suffered against West Ham last week.

The Merseyside club looked poor overall against the Hammers, and with stars like Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in their side, Gunners supporters will surely be optimistic about their chances of taking all three points against the Toffees.

Torreira has played a part in every single league game for the north London side so far this season, however it looks like this run will come to an end if he’s unable to get himself fit for this weekend’s game.