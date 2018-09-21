Arsenal manager Unai Emery is still getting to grips with English, and fair play to the guy for always trying his best in his press conferences.
But we couldn’t help finding it a tad amusing that the Spanish tactician basically just made a vague noise as he mulled over how to pronounce the Carabao Cup – not the easiest if you’re just learning a new language, and not helped by the fact that the sponsor name regularly changes.
It came out more like ‘cow cup’, which is not really something we want to know anything about, to be honest. Or it could’ve been a mumbled in-between version of Carabao and Carling, perhaps?
MORE: Arsenal ready to seal transfer of star Real Madrid want to use in swap deal
Funnily enough, this came as Emery was explaining in his press conference that he wants to pick as strong a team as possible for every competition.
Clearly in the business of trying to win silverware this season, could Emery be the first manager to win a trophy he can’t pronounce?
? "We're going to have the best first XI for each match"@UnaiEmery_ insists he will not make wholesale changes and will pick his strongest available @Arsenal squad for all competitions. #AFC #ARSEVE
Full press conference ? https://t.co/NZL4i6kbAl pic.twitter.com/Nxz0qInsPW
— Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) September 21, 2018