Arsenal manager Unai Emery is still getting to grips with English, and fair play to the guy for always trying his best in his press conferences.

But we couldn’t help finding it a tad amusing that the Spanish tactician basically just made a vague noise as he mulled over how to pronounce the Carabao Cup – not the easiest if you’re just learning a new language, and not helped by the fact that the sponsor name regularly changes.

It came out more like ‘cow cup’, which is not really something we want to know anything about, to be honest. Or it could’ve been a mumbled in-between version of Carabao and Carling, perhaps?

Funnily enough, this came as Emery was explaining in his press conference that he wants to pick as strong a team as possible for every competition.

Clearly in the business of trying to win silverware this season, could Emery be the first manager to win a trophy he can’t pronounce?