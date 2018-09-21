Arsenal team news: 29-year-old midfielder may miss Premier League clash against Everton

Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is a major doubt for Sunday’s game against Everton at the Emirates after sustaining an injury in Europe.

The 29-year-old picked up an ankle injury against Vorskla on Thursday night as Arsenal won their first Europa League group stage match of the new campaign.

The Gunners ran out 4-2 winners at the Emirates thanks to a Pierre Emerick Aubameyang brace and goals from Danny Welbeck and Mesut Ozil, but they are now sweating on the fitness of the Armenian playmaker.

According to Four Four Two, Mkhitaryan may be forced to miss the Everton clash, which will come as huge blow for manager Unai Emery and club supporters, given his influence in the early stages of the season.

The midfielder, who joined Arsenal from Manchester United in January, has been ever-present for Emery’s men at the start of the season and has impressed with his performances in the middle of the park, helping to drive the team forward and break up the play when out of possession.

Mkhitaryan is a vital part of Arsenal’s current set-up and he will be a big miss against Marco Silva’s well-drilled Toffees if he is declared unavailable, in what is a must-win game for both sides in the hunt for a place in the European places at the top of the table.

? @HenrikhMkh is undergoing assessment ahead of Sunday’s game Full medical update ahead of #ARSEVE ? — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) September 21, 2018

The Gunners are currently in mid-table after losing two of their first five games, but they are now on a four-match winning streak in all competitions.

Another victory this weekend would go some way towards establishing their challenge as contenders for a top-four finish, but they can not afford to take anything for granted against Everton, who will be looking to bounce back from a home defeat against West Ham last Sunday.