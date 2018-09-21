Barcelona set to extend €500m star’s current contract at the Camp Nou

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets is reportedly ready to sign a new deal with the Spanish champions, with talks set to begin next week.

The 30-year-old has spent the last ten years of his career at the Camp Nou and is fast approaching his 500th appearance for the club. Widely regarded as one of the most technically gifted midfielders of his generation, Busquets has won everything there is to win in the game at both club and international level, earning a strong reputation for his ability to read the game and composure in possession.

The Spain international has once again been a fixture in a deep-lying role for the Blaugrana at the start of the new campaign as the team has won all five of their games, most recently thrashing PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Tuesday.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Busquets will be offered a contract extension by Barca in the coming weeks and will be expected to put pen to paper on a new long-term deal which could see him see out the remaining years of his career at the club.

Mundo Deportivo also reports that the La Liga giants will increase his buy out clause from €200 million to an astounding €500 million, to bring him in line with some of the other huge names in the current squad such as Phillipe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele.

Lionel Messi is still very much the poster boy of Barcelona and the club’s main man on the pitch, but Busquets is almost certainly next in line, having been such a crucial part of their success over the last decade.

Ernesto Valverde’s men will continue their latest domestic campaign this weekend against Girona at the Camp Nou, where they will be expected to win convincingly to maintain their perfect start as they bid to challenge for major trophies once again.