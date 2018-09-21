Chelsea legend’s ominous Hazard revelation is frightening news for Premier League rivals

Chelsea assistant coach Gianfranco Zola insists there is more to come from Eden Hazard this season, despite his blistering start to the new campaign.

The Belgian maestro has been fantastic for the Blue’s during their opening five games in the Premier League, scoring five goals and contributing two assists for the team.

Last weekend against Cardiff City at Stamford Bridge the 27-year-old helped himself to a hat-trick in a 4-1 win and stood out as the best player on the pitch, with his trademark dribbling skills and finishing ability on full display.

SEE ALSO: Ex-Chelsea manager gives the one concern he has about Maurizio Sarri’s Blues following Europa League opener

Maurizio Sarri acknowledges Chelsea striker’s confidence issues after Europa League win

Maurizio Sarri provides positive Chelsea injury news after PAOK win

Hazard is widely considered to be one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe, but recently he seems to be hitting a whole new level under the stewardship of new Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri.

The Italian manager replaced Antonio Conte in the hot seat during the summer and has managed to implement his unique style of play quickly, which has seen Hazard adopt a more forward-thinking role in the team.

According to Sky Sports, despite his brilliance and impact for the Blues so far this term, club legend Zola has delivered an ominous message to Chelsea’s Premier League rivals on Friday, revealing that the winger is still yet to show his best form, as he told reporters: “Eden is a fantastic player and is getting to have more maturity when he plays so the results are mainly due to his qualities.

“Of course he’s the type of player that it can benefit him a lot because you have a lot of the ball, close the opposition’s goal and in these conditions Eden can take a big advantage.

“I think he’s still not at his best. The more he plays in and understands the system, he’s going to be even more effective.”

Hazard was left out of Sarri’s squad for Chelsea’s 1-0 Europa League win in Greece on Thursday against PAOK Salonika and will thusly be fully rested and raring to go for the team’s next Premier League clash on Sunday.

The blues will travel across London to Wembley to face West Ham, where supporters will be expecting the team to pick up another three points as their bid to challenge for the title continues.