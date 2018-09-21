How Chelsea must line up vs West Ham: Eden Hazard back in, expensive flop signing out, big Ross Barkley call

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has one ballsy decision to make this weekend as he picks his team to face West Ham in Sunday’s Premier League clash.

The Blues have an extra day of rest after playing in the Europa League in midweek, and fans will hope that game gave the Italian a pretty clear indication of one weak point in the team.

It’s pretty obvious isn’t it? Alvaro Morata surely cannot start again after a nightmarish performance against PAOK.

The Spain international was left out of the team to play Cardiff City last weekend, and Olivier Giroud instantly looked the superior option at centre-forward.

Chelsea fans were saying it and even Eden Hazard hinted at it.

With that in mind, here’s how we’d suggest CFC line up against West Ham…

Fairly standard for most areas of the pitch, with that solid-looking back four surely the best pick again as Cesar Azpilicueta returns from his midweek rest.

In midfield, we should also see Mateo Kovacic coming back into the side at the expense of Ross Barkley, which is a big decision, but one we think Sarri is likely to make.

The Croatia international has started his loan from Real Madrid strongly and is simply the superior player in terms of making Sarri’s style work.

While Barkley shone in midweek it’s worth remembering that it’s just one of a number of good performances for Chelsea that you could count on one hand – and against pretty weak opposition.

Eden Hazard should return in attack, while Willian is sure to be in from the start with Pedro going off injured against PAOK and with little need to rush him back even if he is available.

And finally, Giroud up front to complete what looks a strong-looking side chasing a sixth win out of six in the league.