Thibaut Courtois vs Keylor Navas: Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui finally reaches decision

Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui has finally come to some kind of compromise with his two goalkeepers Thibaut Courtois and Keylor Navas for the season ahead.

Despite Courtois joining from Chelsea in the summer transfer window as one of Real’s most high-profile signings of the new season, he hasn’t always looked guaranteed of a starting spot ahead of Navas.

The Belgium international had to wait before starting his first game, and though he has now come into the team more, he was dropped again against Roma in this week’s Champions League tie.

It seems Lopetegui’s decision now is to play Courtois in La Liga and Navas for Champions League games, according to Don Balon.

The Spanish tactician will hope this serves as a decent option for him, with Courtois clearly the more glamorous name, but with Navas deserving of more respect after a solid few years as Madrid’s number one.

The Costa Rica international has played a big part in helping the club win three Champions League titles in a row, so it’s fitting that he’ll get the nod in Europe as the club look to win it for the fourth year running.