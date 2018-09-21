“Different beast under Unai” – These Arsenal fans notice the Gunners star who’s thriving under new boss Emery

Unai Emery has made a somewhat decent start to life as Arsenal since he was announced at the man to take over from Arsene Wenger in the summer.

The Spaniard has won four of the six games he’s been in charge so far, with north London side’s two losses coming against two formidable opponents in Chelsea and Man City.

The north London side currently sit seventh in the Premier League table, and with a win against Everton on Sunday, they can go as high as fourth.

And it seems as if Arsenal’s form isn’t the only thing that’s improved under Emery, especially according to these Arsenal fans.

Following the Gunners’ 4-2 win in their Europa League opener on Thursday, fans took to social media to note that midfield star Alex Iwobi looks like a completely different, and better, player under the Spaniard.

Iwobi has often been made to start on the left of Arsenal’s midfield under Emery, a position that seems to suit him well if his performances so far this season are anything to go by.

Here are a few select tweets from Arsenal supporters noticing how good Iwobi looks under Emery.

And all things considered, we have to agree with them…

Alex Iwobi showing the same glimpses of quality when he first broke into first team. Seems a different beast under Unai. — Amulya (@asgaR0R) September 21, 2018

Iwobi is a different animal now. Good to see this improvement. Need to see such quality from fringe players who will be desperate to prove a point. ESR is a fantastic talent. Seems to have superb ball control. — Aditya (@Aditya_UG) September 21, 2018

Iwobi is a different player this season already and I’m excited to see where that change takes him…love the guy? — Emma (@cashtonxbutler) September 21, 2018

Certainly Iwobi is looking different Gravy in this new era. Decent stuff from him so far and it needs to be because he was poor for months last season. ???? — Alex Iwobis pet ? (@InstantIwobi) September 20, 2018

Iwobi looks like a different player this season! Also thought Socrates played very well again. Okay the opposition weren't that great but still. — Joe Whiteman (@hovis90) September 20, 2018

My thoughts on the game 1.Leno is comfortable with the ball but not so sure about his saving

2. Torreira is our best CM on current form?

3. Sokratis rock solid at RCB?

4. Iwobi is a different beast this season?

5. Good confidence boost for Auba,mkhi,Özil? Savi?#AFCvVOR — Clock End Talk Podcast (@clockend_talk) September 20, 2018

Have to tip my hat to iwobi looks a different player under Emery — john rivett (@JohnRivo71) September 20, 2018