“Different beast under Unai” – These Arsenal fans notice the Gunners star who’s thriving under new boss Emery

Arsenal FC
Unai Emery has made a somewhat decent start to life as Arsenal since he was announced at the man to take over from Arsene Wenger in the summer.

The Spaniard has won four of the six games he’s been in charge so far, with north London side’s two losses coming against two formidable opponents in Chelsea and Man City.

The north London side currently sit seventh in the Premier League table, and with a win against Everton on Sunday, they can go as high as fourth.

And it seems as if Arsenal’s form isn’t the only thing that’s improved under Emery, especially according to these Arsenal fans.

Following the Gunners’ 4-2 win in their Europa League opener on Thursday, fans took to social media to note that midfield star Alex Iwobi looks like a completely different, and better, player under the Spaniard.

Iwobi has often been made to start on the left of Arsenal’s midfield under Emery, a position that seems to suit him well if his performances so far this season are anything to go by.

Here are a few select tweets from Arsenal supporters noticing how good Iwobi looks under Emery.

And all things considered, we have to agree with them…

