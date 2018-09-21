Florentino Perez admits Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid for one key reason

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has stated that Juventus only secured the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo because no one else came in with a higher bid.

The Portuguese striker joined the Serie A champions during the summer in a deal worth €112 million, bring an end to his 9-year stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 33-year-old finished his time in Madrid as the club’s all-time record goalscorer, having also won four Champions League winners medals and two La Liga titles.

His decision to move to Italy shocked the footballing world during the transfer window, with many questioning the timing of the move given the influence he had on Los Blancos during their 2017-18 campaign and his status as the main man at the club.

However, according to the Express, Perez has shed some light on the transfer in an interview on Friday, admitting that Ronaldo only joined Juventus because no one else challenged their offer.

“The most expensive sale this year has been Cristiano’s,” said the Madrid chief.

“When we all believe that the best thing is this that has happened, we reach an agreement.

“At Madrid nobody gave more than 100million.

“He wanted to go by subjects people and the most that has gone has been for that amount, we have not had many more offers.”

Ronaldo has taken a few weeks to settle into his new surroundings in Turin, failing to score in any of Juve’s opening three games of the latest Serie A season.

His fortunes improved last week as he scored a brace to break his duck against Sassuolo, but he was sent tumbling back down to earth on Wednesday night in the Champions League after being sent off against Valencia.

Madrid meanwhile, have started the season with four wins out of five in all competitions and blew AS Roma away most recently in Europe midweek 3-0 at the Bernabeu.

Only time will tell whether or not Ronaldo made the right decision but for the time being the European champions seem to be flourishing without him as a new era continues for the Spanish giants.