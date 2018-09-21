Klopp defends 44 goal Liverpool attacker after criticism following bottle-throwing incident

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists that Mohamed Salah just needs time to rediscover his best form, despite his show of frustration against PSG.

The Reds secured a 3-2 win at Anfield on Tuesday night against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, with Daniel Sturridge, James Milner and Roberto Firmino grabbing the goals for the home side.

Salah was featured in the starting line-up and he certainly kept busy throughout the match with his clever runs off the ball and strong presence in Liverpool’s build-up play, but he was subdued in front of goal once again.

The Egyptian has scored just twice in the first five games of the new Premier League season and his indifferent form continued in Europe, culminating in a water bottle throwing incident at the end of the match at Anfield at the start of the week.

Salah appeared to aggressively throw down a bottle just after Firmino grabbed the winning goal, seemingly showing his frustration at having to watch on from the sidelines as his teammate grabbed all the headlines.

However, Klopp has been quick to defend his star winger, who scored an astounding 44 goals in all competitions last term, stating to reporters that he is still doing his bit for the team.

As per Metro Sport, the German boss addressed the media in a press conference on Friday: “Of course everybody expects [the same Mo Salah as last year].

“But we don’t. What did he get [in his first six games] last season? Three. And two in six this season? Wow, that’s a crisis.

“He needed time last year, like we all needed time. And he will take time this season as well.

“On a defensive side, his last two games were outstanding. He’s ready to work for the team in these moments. He’s still a threat in offensive situations. Finishing is something you can never take for granted.”

The Reds resume their Premier League campaign on Saturday against Southampton at Anfield and will be expected to continue their perfect start by securing another three points.

Salah is still the same tricky, pacey and explosive player he has always been and will surely start finding the back of the net again regularly soon, especially given Liverpool’s constant desire to get forward and quality in the final third of the pitch.