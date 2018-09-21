Mateo Kovacic reveals what Alvaro Morata said to convince him to seal Chelsea transfer from Real Madrid

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has revealed what Alvaro Morata said to him to convince him to seal a transfer to the club from Real Madrid this summer.

The Croatia international joined the Blues on loan from Madrid, and seems very happy with life at Stamford Bridge so far alongside his old Bernabeu team-mate.

It’s been a summer of change for Chelsea, with Maurizio Sarri also coming in to replace Antonio Conte as manager, and Kovacic has instantly looked an ideal fit for the Italian tactician’s playing style.

As well as that, it seems Kovacic was won over by Morata’s words on how high the level is at Chelsea, with the Spain international supposedly saying it’s as good as it is at Real.

‘It was difficult when I was playing less — now I am involved more and it helps me a lot,’ the 24-year-old told the Sun.

‘Alvaro told me Chelsea are on the same level as Madrid. The fans can expect me to always give 100 per cent.

‘I will do my best to play good football for them.’

That may be true on paper to some degree, though it’s a bit of a bold claim given that Chelsea aren’t even in the Champions League this season, whereas Kovacic is moving from a club who’s just won the competition for three years running.

Still, Blues fans will be happy he’s here now after his strong start in England.