Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has sung the praises of summer signing Xherdan Shaqiri despite not yet handing the midfielder his full debut for the club.

Shaqiri joined Liverpool from Stoke City in the summer transfer window and showed plenty of promise in pre-season, though there remains plenty of competition for places in this Reds squad.

Klopp has not yet found room for the Switzerland international in his starting XI, only bringing him on from the bench, but has suggested it won’t be long now after detailing how much the player has impressed him in training and with his presence and personality in the dressing room.

‘Very lively, very positive,’ Klopp is quoted by the Liverpool Echo in response to a question on Shaqiri.

‘It’s not only from the performances but also as a guy in the dressing room.

‘Everyone loves Shaq, that’s how it is, without playing plenty of minutes and that is more my mistake than his.

‘He has done everything to play, to be honest. I made different decisions but his time will come, that’s for sure.’

LFC fans will be excited to hear about the impact Shaqiri is managing to make, but will also no doubt be hoping it’s not too long before they see more of him and of fellow summer arrival Fabinho.

Klopp is clearly in no hurry to blood these new additions, with only Alisson and Naby Keita really going straight into the side since moving to Anfield this season.