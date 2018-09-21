Manchester United have reportedly moved ahead of rivals Liverpool and other top clubs in the transfer battle for Flamengo midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

Barcelona are also among the clubs interested in the young Brazilian, but United have submitted an opening bid of £36million for his services, moving them ahead of Liverpool and Barca, according to Catalan publication Sport, as translated by the Metro.

The 21-year-old could be a great fit in the Premier League with his skills and tenacity in the middle of the park, and it’s little wonder to see two big names like United and Liverpool linked with him.

Both could do with strengthening in that area of the pitch, though it is arguably more of a priority for Jose Mourinho’s side after Michael Carrick’s retirement in the summer and a lack of top form from the likes of Paul Pogba and Fred so far this season.

Liverpool, meanwhile, lost Emre Can on a free transfer and are yet to see much from summer signing Fabinho as he’s eased in slowly at Anfield.

It will be intriguing to see if the Merseyside giants respond to the Red Devils reportedly stepping up their interest in Paqueta.