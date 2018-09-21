Barcelona are reportedly set to try again to seal the transfer of Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera as he nears the end of his contract.

The Spain international has long been something of a fan-favourite at Old Trafford, though he’s had fewer chances to start in Jose Mourinho’s first XI for some time now.

The signings of big names in midfield in recent years like Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Fred have pushed Herrera down the pecking order, and that could now lead to a departure.

Because despite some talks over a new contract at United, Herrera is said to be frustrated at a lack of progress made as Barcelona lurk ahead of January, when he’d be free to negotiate a move away with foreign clubs, according to the Sun.

Despite no longer being a regular for United, it’s easy to see how the 29-year-old could be a good fit at Barcelona with their style of play in midfield.

The Spaniard is an accomplished passer who dictates play intelligently from the centre of the park, and would add good depth and experience to this Barca squad, as well as being available on a free, which is an obvious bonus.

Still, this would also come as a surprise to some given Herrera is certainly not the kind of big name Barcelona so often sign, as well as also not really being at his peak anymore, as illustrated by his failure to command more playing time at another big club.